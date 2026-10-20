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Stockbridge lottery player wins $50K in Powerball drawing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Lottery
Published October 20, 2026 10:05 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 10:05 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A Georgia Lottery player won $50,000 in the Oct. 19 Powerball drawing on a ticket sold in Stockbridge.
    • The winning ticket was purchased at the Chevron Food Mart on Fairview Road.
    • A Sandy Springs resident also won $100,000 on Monday playing an online game through the Georgia Lottery website.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A lottery player in Stockbridge won a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 following Monday night's drawing, officials said. 

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased at the Chevron Food Mart located at 630 Fairview Road in Stockbridge. 

The player matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the red Powerball in the Oct. 19 drawing. The winning numbers were 08-31-32-42-48 with Powerball 23.

In addition to the Stockbridge prize, lottery officials said a Sandy Springs resident won $100,000 on Oct. 19 playing the Soccer Fortune Diggi Game on the official website.

What we don't know:

Lottery officials have not released the names or identities of either winning ticket holder.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, for an estimated jackpot of $635 million.

The Source: Information in this article was provided in a news release from the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

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