Stockbridge lottery player wins $50K in Powerball drawing
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A lottery player in Stockbridge won a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 following Monday night's drawing, officials said.
What we know:
The winning ticket was purchased at the Chevron Food Mart located at 630 Fairview Road in Stockbridge.
The player matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the red Powerball in the Oct. 19 drawing. The winning numbers were 08-31-32-42-48 with Powerball 23.
In addition to the Stockbridge prize, lottery officials said a Sandy Springs resident won $100,000 on Oct. 19 playing the Soccer Fortune Diggi Game on the official website.
What we don't know:
Lottery officials have not released the names or identities of either winning ticket holder.
What's next:
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, for an estimated jackpot of $635 million.
The Source: Information in this article was provided in a news release from the Georgia Lottery Corporation.