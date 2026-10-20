Stockbridge lottery player wins $50K in Powerball drawing

article

The Brief A Georgia Lottery player won $50,000 in the Oct. 19 Powerball drawing on a ticket sold in Stockbridge. The winning ticket was purchased at the Chevron Food Mart on Fairview Road. A Sandy Springs resident also won $100,000 on Monday playing an online game through the Georgia Lottery website.



A lottery player in Stockbridge won a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 following Monday night's drawing, officials said.

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased at the Chevron Food Mart located at 630 Fairview Road in Stockbridge.

The player matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the red Powerball in the Oct. 19 drawing. The winning numbers were 08-31-32-42-48 with Powerball 23.

In addition to the Stockbridge prize, lottery officials said a Sandy Springs resident won $100,000 on Oct. 19 playing the Soccer Fortune Diggi Game on the official website.

What we don't know:

Lottery officials have not released the names or identities of either winning ticket holder.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, for an estimated jackpot of $635 million.