State agents probe Gordon County Jail inmate death
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - State agents are investigating an in-custody death after jail personnel discovered an inmate unresponsive in a Gordon County cell early Thursday morning.
Gordon County jail emergency
What we know:
Jail staff found an inmate unresponsive in his cell during the early morning hours Thursday. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene to render aid, but the man did not survive.
Following the inmate's death, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. State agents, sheriff's detectives and the county coroner responded to the jail to investigate.
Unanswered questions in cell death
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the inmate's name, age or the reason he was being held at the jail. The cause of death has also not been released.
State probe moves forward
What's next:
GBI agents are leading the active and ongoing investigation, which the sheriff's office noted is standard procedure for any in-custody death. Officials confirmed additional details will be released as the inquiry progresses.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, which released an official statement detailing the in-custody death and the request for an independent state inquiry.