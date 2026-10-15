State agents probe Gordon County Jail inmate death

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched an inquiry into a Gordon County Jail inmate death after a man was found unresponsive Thursday morning. Emergency medical workers rushed to the facility to treat the inmate, but he did not survive, according to the sheriff's office. State agents, local detectives and the county coroner arrived at the facility to conduct an independent probe into the incident.



State agents are investigating an in-custody death after jail personnel discovered an inmate unresponsive in a Gordon County cell early Thursday morning.

Gordon County jail emergency

What we know:

Jail staff found an inmate unresponsive in his cell during the early morning hours Thursday. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene to render aid, but the man did not survive.

Following the inmate's death, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. State agents, sheriff's detectives and the county coroner responded to the jail to investigate.

Unanswered questions in cell death

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the inmate's name, age or the reason he was being held at the jail. The cause of death has also not been released.

State probe moves forward

What's next:

GBI agents are leading the active and ongoing investigation, which the sheriff's office noted is standard procedure for any in-custody death. Officials confirmed additional details will be released as the inquiry progresses.