Search underway for driver who rammed Gwinnett patrol car

The Brief Two officers were uninjured after a driver repeatedly rammed their patrol vehicle, pushing it onto the median off Rockbridge Road and Stone Drive. One officer got out of the disabled vehicle and shot at the fleeing Kia Sorento, which almost ran the officer over. Investigators used Flock safety cameras to identify the getaway SUV's license plate, but the suspect remains at large.



An officer opened fire on an SUV that rammed a patrol vehicle and nearly ran the officer over near an intersection off Rockbridge Road, according to Gwinnett County police.

What we know:

Two officers were driving through the intersection of Rockbridge Road and Stone Drive when an older model, beige Kia Sorento, struck their patrol car.

The SUV aggressively rammed the patrol vehicle and kept pushing it until it stopped on the median against the curb.

The crash disabled the patrol vehicle, leaving the officers unable to chase the driver as the SUV drove north on Rockbridge Drive.

One officer managed to exit the disabled patrol car while trying to stop the driver.

The suspect's vehicle almost ran over the officer, prompting the officer to open fire on the SUV.

Police said neither officer was hurt in the incident, and no officers were hit by gunfire.

It remains unclear if any bullets hit the suspect or the SUV.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Investigators at the scene of a shooting involving a Gwinnett County police officer on October 13, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police do not know the suspect's motive or if the initial collision was intentional. Investigators are also working to determine whether the suspect was wounded or if anyone else was inside the SUV.

Officials confirmed they used Flock safety cameras to identify the vehicle and its license plate number, but the suspect has not been located. Authorities noted there is no widespread danger to the public.