Senoia police clear animal clinic of charges

The Brief Senoia police will not file criminal charges against Senoia Animal Hospital employees accused of keeping sick pets alive instead of euthanizing them. Two families discovered their pets, including a 20-year-old cat and a diabetic pug, were secretly kept for months rather than being put down. Investigators referred the clinic to state veterinary regulators as pet owners consult the Coweta County solicitor's office and weigh potential civil lawsuits.



Workers at a Coweta County veterinary hospital will not face criminal prosecution after secretly caring for sick pets whose owners had paid to put them to sleep, police announced.

Senoia police criminal decision

What we know:

Senoia police and prosecutors decided no criminal charges will be filed against a veterinarian and veterinary technician accused of sparing sick pets. While investigators acknowledged serious ethical concerns surrounding the clinic's practices, they concluded the actions did not meet the legal definition of a crime.

Senoia community divided over actions

Local perspective:

The controversy has divided residents across Senoia since becoming public over the summer. Some community members sympathize with families who paid hundreds of dollars and received records confirming euthanasia, while others defend the clinic workers for choosing to preserve animal lives.

Secret care for sick pets

The backstory:

The investigation began after two families learned their ailing pets remained alive long after scheduled euthanasias. Owners of a cat named Annie discovered 18 months later that the feline was living inside the technician's home at over 20 years old.

Senoia Animal Hospital euthanized Annie in August at the family's request, refunded their money with an apology, and returned her body. A second family discovered their pug, Cha Cha, was kept alive for months while the technician secretly treated the dog's diabetes until Annie's case surfaced in August.

Statements on veterinary clinic conduct

What they're saying:

"We feel that there are obviously some ethical concerns regarding the conduct at the Senoia Animal Hospital, but we don't believe that it rises to the level of criminal conduct," Capt. Jason Ercole said. Ercole added, "Ethically, we feel that there is other authorities that could better address these issues, like the State Board of Veterinary Services."

The attorney representing Senoia Animal Hospital released an official statement regarding the situation: "With the developing issues at this time, we have advised (them) not to make any statements regarding these issues - the Hospital has decided to follow our advice. Senoia Animal Hospital looks forward to providing excellent care to its clients and the community."

Coweta County civil court options

What's next:

Police have referred the case to the State Board of Veterinary Services for regulatory review. Officers stated that any further legal action rests with the pet owners in Coweta County civil court, where Cha Cha's family has already filed a state complaint and contacted the local solicitor's office.

Veterinary license questions

What we don't know:

State regulators have not announced whether clinic staff will face administrative penalties, fines, or license revocations. Officials also have not disclosed whether any other pet owners in the area experienced similar situations.