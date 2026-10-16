Sen. Raphael Warnock names new chief of staff and promotes Georgia native

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The Brief Sen. Raphael Warnock named Capitol Hill veteran Dylan Laslovich as his incoming chief of staff in Washington to steer his Georgia legislative operations. Longtime policy advisor Josh Delaney earned a promotion to deputy chief of staff after managing the Georgia senator's legislative agenda since January 2021. Outgoing Chief of Staff Mark Libell departs the senior role after guiding Warnock's Senate office and Georgia operations for nearly six years.



U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock restructured his top leadership team Friday, naming veteran congressional strategist Dylan Laslovich as his incoming chief of staff and elevating Georgia native Josh Delaney to deputy chief of staff.

Georgia Senate staff transition

What we know:

Laslovich will take over leadership duties at the conclusion of the 119th Congress. He succeeds Mark Libell, who is stepping down after serving nearly six years as Warnock's chief of staff.

Delaney steps into an expanded role as deputy chief of staff while continuing his work as legislative director.

Unannounced timing and plans

What we don't know:

Officials did not announce what career role Libell will take on following his departure from the Senate office.

Staff members have also not released an exact calendar date for the leadership change beyond the scheduled end of the 119th Congress.

Lawmakers share staffing praise

What they're saying:

"For over a decade, Dylan Laslovich has served as a top advisor for our country’s most influential leaders, navigating both high-stakes elections and landmark legislative negotiations. I’m thrilled that he will bring his invaluable experience to my Senate office," said Sen. Warnock.

"I’m also pleased to promote my top policy advisor, Josh Delaney, to an expanded role serving the people of Georgia. I’d like to thank my outgoing Chief of Staff, Mark Libell, for his years of service to Georgia and the country."

Laslovich welcomed the opportunity to direct Warnock's office.

"I am honored to join Senator Warnock’s team and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Georgia," said Laslovich.

"Senator Warnock brings a unique set of life experiences to the U.S. Senate and an unwavering commitment to fighting for a better future for everyone. He has the rare ability to connect with people, inspire action, and deliver real results for our country. I’m excited to get to work."

Delaney shared his gratitude for his expanded responsibilities.

"Serving Senator Warnock and the people of Georgia continues to be a profound honor and humble expression of my deep and abiding love for my home state," said Delaney.

"I’m eternally grateful to Senator Warnock for his mentorship and faith in my leadership, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in this new chapter to further his good work in the Senate for the people of Georgia."

Decades of legislative strategy

The backstory:

Laslovich is from Missoula, Montana, and brings more than a decade of experience in senior Capitol Hill roles and Democratic campaigns. During the 119th Congress, he served as caucus legislative director for U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, overseeing legislative negotiations with the White House and congressional leadership.

In that post, Laslovich worked directly with senators and their staffs to advance party priorities and coordinate strategy across the caucus. He previously spent more than 14 years working for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, including six years as chief of staff and 10 years as a senior political advisor.

During his tenure with Tester, Laslovich assisted with negotiations surrounding the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In 2020, he served as a legislative affairs advisor on the Biden-Harris transition team, aiding Cabinet confirmation efforts.

Deep roots in Georgia

Local perspective:

Delaney is from Fayetteville, Georgia, and has worked in the U.S. Senate for nearly 12 years. Since January 2021, he has served as Warnock's legislative director, managing policy staff and serving as lead advisor on Senate floor activities.

Delaney previously worked as deputy legislative director for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, covering education, student loans, workforce development, ethics, campaign finance and voting rights. Before his policy career, Delaney taught ninth-grade algebra and special education in DeKalb County, Georgia.

He graduated from the University of Georgia, where he served as student body president. Delaney also holds a master's degree in education policy and management from Harvard University.

Warnock senior leadership team

Big picture view:

Laslovich and Delaney will help manage a broader senior executive circle within the senator's Washington and state operations.

The senior leadership team includes Senior Advisor Meredith Lilly, Counsel and Deputy Legislative Director Annie Wang, State Director Bee Nguyen, Communications Director Elena Radding, Scheduling Director Nicole Marquez and Operations Director Bryer Davis.