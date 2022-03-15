Police seize $325K in cash, nearly 22,000 fentanyl pills, guns during north Phoenix traffic stop

article

Police say two people are in custody following a large drug bust during a traffic stop in north Phoenix.

"While working a proactive crime suppression project near 19th Ave/Dunlap #PHXPD600NET officers became aware of a car possibly transporting drugs," Phoenix Police tweeted on March 15.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found $325,000 in cash, nearly 22,000 fentanyl pills, and multiple guns.

The suspects' identities were not released.

