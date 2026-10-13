Police: Man killed in shooting on Garden Walk Boulevard
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Clayton County after a man died from gunshot injuries in the 1000 block of Garden Walk Boulevard.
Clayton County police investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Garden Walk Boulevard. Police found a man suffering from gunshot injuries at the scene. The victim died from his injuries.
Police seek public assistance
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's identity or age. Police have not shared details on possible suspects or what led to the gunfire.
Ongoing death investigation
What's next:
The Clayton County Police Department said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Department officials said further details will be released as they become available.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a official statement issued by the Clayton County Police Department.