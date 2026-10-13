Police: Man killed in shooting on Garden Walk Boulevard

The Brief Clayton County police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Garden Walk Boulevard. A male victim died from his injuries after the gunfire. Investigators have not released suspect information or details about what led to the shooting.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Clayton County after a man died from gunshot injuries in the 1000 block of Garden Walk Boulevard.

Clayton County police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Garden Walk Boulevard. Police found a man suffering from gunshot injuries at the scene. The victim died from his injuries.

Police seek public assistance

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or age. Police have not shared details on possible suspects or what led to the gunfire.

Ongoing death investigation

What's next:

The Clayton County Police Department said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Department officials said further details will be released as they become available.