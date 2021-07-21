Robbery suspect leads officers on high-speed chase on 15 Freeway

A robbery suspect led officers on a pursuit from Los Angeles to San Bernardino County on Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division were called to a home in the 600 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, located near Melrose and Fairfax avenues, at 7:40 a.m.

Several items were stolen from the home, including the victims' BMW, Los Angeles police said. LAPD officers were able to track down the vehicle using a GPS tracking device. Shortly after locating the stolen car, the suspect led officers on a dangerous high-speed pursuit, reaching speeds up to 140 mph.

SkyFOX was overhead as the suspect was in the Pomona area, then led officers onto the 15 Freeway toward Hesperia.

California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as the suspect crossed county lines.

