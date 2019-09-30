Police: Bystanders help nab purse thief

A man is behind bars after bystanders jumped in to stop a robbery near the beltline.

Timothy Sherod is charged with robbery by force.

According to police, they responded to a robbery call on Montag Circle NW near the BeltLine.

When they arrived, Sherod was detained by two witnesses.

They told officers, the suspect grabbed a woman and tried to take her purse.

Once he got the bag, he threw the woman to the ground and ran.

That's when two men chased him and got him to the ground until police arrived.

Police were able to recover the purse.