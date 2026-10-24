Overturned school bus sends 22 Salem High School students to hospital

The Brief Emergency responders rushed 25 people to hospitals after a Salem High School bus overturned along Highway 138 near I-20 in Rockdale County. District officials confirmed 22 students and three staff members required medical treatment, but reported no fatalities from the crash. School leaders and medical staff are monitoring patient conditions across several area facilities while troopers investigate what caused the rollover.



An overturned school bus carrying the Salem High School football program sent 25 people to area hospitals late Friday night in Rockdale County, prompting a massive emergency response and ongoing crash investigation.

Highway 138 school bus crash

What we know:

Emergency personnel rushed 22 students and three staff members to medical centers after the bus crashed on Salem Road near Highway 138, just south of Interstate 20. The crash happened late Friday as players, coaches and trainers traveled back from an away football game.

Rockdale County Public Schools confirmed 27 people were aboard the district bus when it left the roadway and rolled onto its side against a construction barrier. First responders transported the injured passengers to multiple regional facilities for immediate care, with emergency crews airlifting one team trainer and one assistant coach to a trauma center.

Ongoing investigation

The Georgia State Patrol and local authorities have not released what caused the bus to leave the pavement or whether another vehicle played a role in the rollover. Officials have not shared the specific medical conditions or diagnoses of the hospitalized students and staff members.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An emergency worker searches the wreckage where an overturned school bus came to rest against a construction barrier in a ditch along Salem Road near Interstate 20 in Rockdale County on October 23, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

School district response

District leaders confirmed that school and administrative personnel immediately deployed to hospitals to assist families during the aftermath.

"Twenty-two students and three staff members were transported for medical treatment. Thankfully, there were no causalities," said Cindy Ball, chief community relations officer for Rockdale County Public Schools. "Our students and staff are receiving the care they need. School and district staff were at area hospitals to support them and their families and to check on everyone’s well-being. We will continue to share information as it becomes available."

Head coach Fredrick Green survived the crash and is doing okay. He is currently working to locate where all the affected team members were taken for treatment.

Crash by the numbers

By the numbers

27: Total people aboard the bus, including 17 student-athletes, seven trainers, two coaches and the driver.

25: Total people hospitalized for medical evaluation and treatment following the rollover.

22: High school students transported to medical centers from the crash scene.

3: Staff members taken to regional healthcare facilities.

2: Adults airlifted to trauma centers.

0: Fatalities reported in the collision.

Emergency crews flood the intersection near Salem Road and SR 138 south of Interstate 20 in Rockdale County after an overturned school bus triggered a major multi-agency rescue operation late Friday evening, October 23, 2026 (GDOT / Georgia 511).

Community and hospital response

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital went on standby for a possible mass casualty event immediately following the accident. First responders cordoned off the corridor near Old Salem Road as a heavy wrecker hoisted the bus from an embankment.

Authorities utilized an adjacent commercial parking lot to stage secondary buses. This served as a reunification point where uninjured students could contact their families and head home safely.