North Georgia forecast: Sunny weekend, fall colors nearing peak

The Brief Atlanta is expected to reach 72 degrees Friday, followed by breezy, cooler days with highs below 70 this weekend. Dry weather is forecast across Georgia through late next week, with temperatures returning to the 70s by Wednesday. A cold front could bring changes for Halloween weekend, while North Georgia’s fall colors approach their peak.



Atlanta is in for a clear, dry weekend, with cooler temperatures and a breeze following Friday’s high near 72 degrees. No rain is expected across Georgia through late next week, giving people plenty of time to enjoy outdoor plans and fall color.

🍂 Weekend forecast

Friday: Atlanta starts near 55 degrees, then warms to about 72 by 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Breezy and cooler, with highs below 70. Morning temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Rain: None is forecast across Georgia through late next week.

🌤️ Next week and Halloween weekend

Temperatures are expected to return to the 70s next week, reaching about 76 degrees Wednesday. Some clouds could move in by midweek, but the forecast remains dry through late next week.

A stronger cold front could bring a change in the weather for Halloween weekend, especially Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The timing is uncertain, so the forecast could change. Daylight saving time also ends Nov. 1, when clocks fall back one hour.

🍁 Fall color outlook

Fall colors in the North Georgia mountains could approach their peak over the next couple of weeks. This weekend’s dry weather offers a good opportunity to get outside and enjoy the scenery.

The Source Information for the above came from FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting.







