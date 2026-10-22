Leaf Watch 2026: Fall color increasing in North Georgia mountains

The Brief Fall color is increasing across North Georgia, with the strongest changes at higher elevations. Peak viewing is expected in the next two weeks in the mountains, while northwest Georgia could peak in early November. Helenâs Oktoberfest, the Toccoa Harvest Festival, Dawsonvilleâs Mountain Moonshine Festival and the North Georgia Fair are among the weekend events.



Fall colors are spreading across North Georgia, and a pleasant weekend forecast is expected to give visitors a chance to enjoy the changing leaves, scenic drives and seasonal festivals.

Color advances at higher elevations

The Georgia Forestry Commissionâ€™s latest Leaf Watch report says elevations above 3,000 feet in north-central Georgia have reached about 45% color change, with lower elevations at about 21%. Northeast Georgia is at about 41% above 3,000 feet and 13% below that elevation. In northwest Georgia, the report puts color change at 17% above 3,000 feet and 15% at lower elevations.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Dade County. Courtesy of Georgia Forestry Commission

The commission expects peak viewing in north-central Georgia within the next two weeks. Northeast Georgia could peak from the last week of October into the first week of November. Northwest Georgia is running behind and may reach its peak during the first two weeks of November.

Scenic routes and weekend events

The commission recommends the Russell Scenic Highway in Union County and State Route 180 from Suches to Brasstown Bald. State Route 180 Spur, which leads to the Brasstown Bald parking area, is also showing strong color. In northwest Georgia, Zahnd Wildlife Management Area offers hiking trails through hardwoods and a nearby rocky overlook.

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Weekend events include the Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show in Dawsonville, running Friday through Sunday, and the Toccoa Harvest Festival, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Helenâ€™s Oktoberfest continues daily through Nov. 1, while the North Georgia Fair runs through Oct. 31.

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