Naked job seeker wanted after strange highway encounter

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The Brief Deputies are searching for a naked man who approached a highway utility work crew in Upson County on Tuesday afternoon. The driver asked a female construction worker about job openings from inside his car while exposing himself without any clothes on. Authorities described the man as wearing thick glasses and resembling the animated character Bobbie Hill from the "King of the Hill" series.



Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public for help finding a completely naked motorist who pulled up to a utility work zone along Yatesville Highway on Tuesday afternoon to inquire about employment.

Yatesville Highway encounter

What we know:

Deputies responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a public indecency complaint along Yatesville Highway, where a construction company was performing utility work. A traffic control worker alerted authorities after a motorist driving a dark gray Toyota Scion approached the jobsite.

The driver appeared shirtless and called the worker over to ask about the ongoing utility project. Once the worker walked up to the vehicle, she discovered the man was completely naked.

Warehouse work job inquiry

What they're saying:

The unclothed driver asked the worker how to obtain a job with the construction company. He told the worker that he was "tired of warehouse work."

The traffic control employee also told deputies that the driver bears a strong resemblance to the cartoon character Bobbie Hill from the "King of the Hill" series.

Authorities are searching for a naked man driving a dark gray Toyota Scion who approached a construction worker to ask about employment along Yatesville Highway in Upson County on October 14, 2026 (Upson County Sheriff's Office).

Unidentified driver search

What we don't know:

Deputies have not identified the driver or determined which direction he headed after leaving the work zone. Officials have not indicated whether the motorist is suspected in any similar incidents across middle Georgia.

Upson County tip line

What you can do:

Deputies issued a lookout bulletin describing the suspect as a white man with a buzz haircut and thick-lens glasses who was driving a four-door hatchback Toyota Scion with a 1776 Georgia specialty license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle is urged to call the Upson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-646-7936.