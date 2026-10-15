Naked job seeker wanted after strange highway encounter
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public for help finding a completely naked motorist who pulled up to a utility work zone along Yatesville Highway on Tuesday afternoon to inquire about employment.
Yatesville Highway encounter
What we know:
Deputies responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a public indecency complaint along Yatesville Highway, where a construction company was performing utility work. A traffic control worker alerted authorities after a motorist driving a dark gray Toyota Scion approached the jobsite.
The driver appeared shirtless and called the worker over to ask about the ongoing utility project. Once the worker walked up to the vehicle, she discovered the man was completely naked.
Warehouse work job inquiry
What they're saying:
The unclothed driver asked the worker how to obtain a job with the construction company. He told the worker that he was "tired of warehouse work."
The traffic control employee also told deputies that the driver bears a strong resemblance to the cartoon character Bobbie Hill from the "King of the Hill" series.
Authorities are searching for a naked man driving a dark gray Toyota Scion who approached a construction worker to ask about employment along Yatesville Highway in Upson County on October 14, 2026 (Upson County Sheriff's Office).
Unidentified driver search
What we don't know:
Deputies have not identified the driver or determined which direction he headed after leaving the work zone. Officials have not indicated whether the motorist is suspected in any similar incidents across middle Georgia.
Upson County tip line
What you can do:
Deputies issued a lookout bulletin describing the suspect as a white man with a buzz haircut and thick-lens glasses who was driving a four-door hatchback Toyota Scion with a 1776 Georgia specialty license plate.
Anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle is urged to call the Upson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-646-7936.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore, who issued a public lookout bulletin detailing the Yatesville Highway incident, as well as the Upson County Sheriff’s Office.