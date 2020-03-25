MyPillow shifting 75% of production to make face masks for hospitals

article

Minnesota-based company MyPillow is joining the effort to supply health care workers with the protective gear they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Mike Lindell says about 75% of MyPillow's production will now be making cotton face masks for health care workers. He says about 90% of the company's sewers will be working on the masks.

"We have capacity to make a lot of things at big rates and we’re going to be going hopefully from 10,000 units a day to 50,000 units a day in a very short period of time," said Lindell.

Lindell says it took about three weeks to shift production as it was difficult at first to get a supply of elastics needed to create the masks. At this time, he says components are not available to make other types of masks, so his company focused on making the 100% cotton masks. He says MyPillow worked with a coalition from President Donald Trump's administration to get the proper design.

“Something is better than nothing to get [health care workers] through,” he said.

The masks will be going to hospitals in Minnesota and throughout the country.

“This has been a great unifier of everybody private sector, government, everybody getting involving and uniting as a country and as a people and we show what we can do when the chips are down,” said Lindell.

Masks will not be available to public to purchase.