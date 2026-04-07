Multiple legislative runoff races happening Tuesday in Georgia

The Brief Voters are deciding multiple legislative runoff races in Georgia, including contests for Senate District 53 and House District 130. Republican Lanny Thomas faces Democrat Jack Zibluk in the Senate District 53 race, which covers several northwest Georgia counties. Democrat Sheila Clark Nelson and Republican Thomas McAdams are competing to replace former Rep. Lynn Heffner in House District 130.



Voters are heading to the polls for multiple legislative runoff races across Georgia, including contests for a state Senate seat and a state House district.

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What we know:

One of the key races is for Senate District 53, which spans Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties, along with part of Floyd County. Republican Lanny Thomas and Democrat Jack Zibluk are facing off in the runoff.

The winner will replace former Republican Sen. Colton Moore, who stepped down in January after an unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Another runoff on the ballot is for House District 130. Democrat Sheila Clark Nelson, a former state representative, is facing Republican Thomas McAdams in that race.

The winner of the District 130 contest will replace former Democratic Rep. Lynn Heffner of Augusta, who stepped down in early January.

Check back with FOX5Atlanta.com later today for results from all runoff races.