Multiple car windows smashed in West Midtown parking garage

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The Brief Multiple vehicles were damaged in a West Midtown parking garage after someone smashed their windows Thursday morning. The incident took place at a parking facility on Brady Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. Victims declined to speak on camera, but car owners were seen exchanging information with officers at the scene.



A Thursday morning parking garage break-in left several car owners with smashed windows in West Midtown.

What we know:

Several vehicles parked in a West Midtown garage suffered damage Thursday morning when someone smashed their windows.

The crime happened in a parking garage on Brady Avenue, located between 10th and 11th streets.

None of the victims wanted to speak on camera about the incident.

However, vehicle owners were seen sharing details and information with officers at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on potential suspects, what items were stolen, or the total number of damaged vehicles.