Moores Mill Road bridge closed after vehicle strike causes collapse

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta Watershed Management and ATLDOT crews inspect structural damage and a broken water line at the closed Moores Mill Road bridge. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A heavy vehicle struck the Moores Mill Road bridge, damaging a water line and causing part of its support structure to collapse into Peachtree Creek, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed. The bridge is closed indefinitely while Atlanta Watershed Management and ATLDOT inspect the structural damage and coordinate repairs. City officials established detours along Ridgewood Road NW and West Wesley Road NW, advising motorists to plan alternate routes.



The Moores Mill Road bridge in northwest Atlanta is closed indefinitely after a heavy vehicle struck the structure, watershed officials stated.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management and the Atlanta Department of Transportation, the heavy vehicle hit the Moores Mill Road bridge causing a portion of the bridge's support structure to collapse into Peachtree Creek.

Officials added that the impact also damaged a water line.

The bridge will remain closed while crews evaluate the damage and complete necessary repairs.

Workers from both departments are assessing the extent of the structural damage and working to determine the repairs needed to restore the area safely.

What they're saying:

George Zena, whose property lines up directly next to the bridge, said the closure will create immediate gridlock in the neighborhood.

"It's definitely one of the major roads in Atlanta. I see a lot of traffic on here every day," Zena said. "It definitely gets backed up around school time in the morning. You got a lot of Morris Brandon [Elementary School] and a lot of private schools in the area, as well as people coming home from work. So definitely a major road."

Beyond the traffic impact, Zena said the upcoming repair work will bring noise directly to his doorstep.

"I would say so, yeah, for me personally, I have a newborn at the house so all the beeping construction that's to come is not going to be super fun," Zena said.

He hopes city engineers can execute a fast repair rather than a complete overhaul.

"I don't know if they're replacing the bridge or not, it could just be a fix, but hopefully as a quick fix, and we move on, a replacement sounds like over a year of construction, so I wouldn't love that," Zena said.

Despite the disruption, Zena credited municipal response teams for stepping in immediately to inspect the structure and manage the scene.

"Glad they're out here so quick, doing their jobs well, so, appreciative of that," Zena said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the vehicle involved or identified the driver.

It is not clear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

City officials have not provided an estimated timeline for when repairs will be finished and the bridge will reopen.

What you can do:

Officials urge drivers to exercise caution, follow posted signs, and allow extra travel time.

The department announced that drivers can travel eastbound on Moores Mill Road NW by turning left onto Ridgewood Road NW, right onto West Wesley Road NW, and left back onto Moores Mill Road NW.

Drivers can also travel westbound on Moores Mill Road NW by turning right onto West Wesley Road NW, left onto Ridgewood Road NW, and right back onto Moores Mill Road NW.