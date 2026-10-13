McDonough man identified as suspect shot by deputies in Ashburn

The Brief A McDonough man is in stable condition after being shot by law enforcement during a pursuit in Turner County. The suspect, Wilkenson Joinville, was wanted in connection with a murder in Henry County. Officers located Joinville using a Flock Safety camera system before he led them on a chase that ended in a crash.



A 48-year-old McDonough man is in stable condition at a regional hospital after being shot by law enforcement following a chase in Turner County.

What we know:

Turner County Sheriff's Office deputies received a statewide BOLO notification around 2:02 p.m. on Oct. 3 for a suspect wanted in an Oct. 2 Henry County murder.

A Flock Safety System camera alerted law enforcement that the suspect's SUV was in Turner County.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 3, a deputy spotted the SUV at a Circle K at 823 E. Washington Ave. in Ashburn.

When officers approached and commanded the man to exit, he drove away, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver during the pursuit, causing the SUV to crash in the 900 block of South Main Street in Ashburn.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver pointed a gun out the window and fired.

Several officers returned fire, hitting the man multiple times. Authorities later identified the driver as Wilkenson Joinville, 48, of McDonough.

No deputies were injured during the encounter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific circumstances of the Oct. 2 murder in Henry County.

It remains unknown which specific law enforcement agencies had officers fire their weapons during the incident.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting at the request of the Turner County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Once the investigation is complete, agents will hand over the case file to the Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.