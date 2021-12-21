Marietta officers surprised by flock of sheep during traffic stop

article

Marietta police officers got a surprise when they checked a vehicle during a traffic stop and found a whole flock of sheep in the back.

Officials say on Saturday night a license plate reader camera gave officers a notification that a vehicle with a stolen plate had entered the area.

Responding officers found the van stopped in a nearby parking lot and began a traffic stop.

During their search, officers opened the back of the van and found a whole flock of sheep hanging out.

The Marietta Police Department shared a video of the sheep, who seem not to be really fazed by the officers.

"Can you imagine the surprised looks on the officers faces when they opened the back doors to the van," the Marietta Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Investigators say it turns out the sheep were being transported to a farm after being legally purchased.

