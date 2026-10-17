Man killed, woman injured after shooting in southwest Atlanta, APD says

The Brief A 28-year-old man died, and a 20-year-old woman was injured following a shooting on Ira Street SW late Friday night. Atlanta Police said both victims arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives responded to the scene to search for evidence and determine what led to the gunfire; no suspects are in custody.



A 28-year-old man died, and a 20-year-old woman was hurt after gunfire erupted in the Pittsburgh neighborhood late Friday night, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers were alerted around 10 p.m. after multiple gunshot victims arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

At the hospital, officers found a 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who had been shot.

Police said the 28-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital, while medical staff treated the 20-year-old woman for her wounds. Police said the woman was stable.

Responding officers determined the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Ira Street SW.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the Ira Street location to examine the scene, collect evidence and piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Police have not identified any suspects or disclosed what led up to the shooting.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the shooter left the area on foot or in a vehicle.