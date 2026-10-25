Man killed in Buford Highway shooting over alleged affair

The Brief Doraville police arrested Daniel Roman-Cortez following a fatal shooting outside a restaurant on Buford Highway early Sunday. Officers found Pablo Gutierrez-Gallegos unresponsive outside the restaurant, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Flying glass from the gunfire injured two people inside the eatery before medics evaluated and cleared them.



A personal dispute outside a Buford Highway eatery erupted into deadly gunfire early Sunday, leaving a man dead and two restaurant patrons hurt by shattered glass, Doraville police said.

What we know:

Officers rushed to the 5700 block of Buford Highway at around midnight Sunday after 911 dispatchers received reports of active gunfire.

Responding units spotted Daniel Roman-Cortez attempting to pull away in a blue pickup truck and quickly initiated a traffic stop.

During that stop, Roman-Cortez surrendered to officers and said, "I shot him, I killed him," according to investigators.

Roman-Cortez remains in police custody.

Officers walked up to a restaurant along the 5800 block of Buford Highway, where they discovered Pablo Gutierrez-Gallegos unresponsive on the pavement.

Officers immediately administered emergency lifesaving measures, but DeKalb County paramedics pronounced Gutierrez-Gallegos dead at the scene.

Gunfire tore through the building, spraying flying glass fragments that struck two individuals seated inside the restaurant.

Emergency medical personnel treated both bystanders on the scene and cleared them of serious injury.

Investigators said the violence stemmed from a personal feud.

Roman-Cortez told investigators that Gutierrez-Gallegos was "sleeping with his wife," according to police.

What's next:

Doraville police and agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working jointly to process evidence from the scene.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who witnessed the shooting or has relevant details to call the Doraville Police Department at 770-455-1000.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed the specific business where the gunfire occurred. Officials have also not released the formal charges filed against Roman-Cortez.