Man booked on charges in $45,100 elder fraud case

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The Brief A 78-year-old was tricked into withdrawing and handing over $45,100. Stephen Rupert Hunter was booked on charges including theft by deception and exploitation of an elder person. Investigators reviewed bank, Uber and Cash App records in the case.



A 78-year-old victim was deceived into withdrawing and handing over $45,100 in a scam involving false claims of a financial or federal investigation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said.

What we know:

Hunter was booked into the Jasper County Jail on charges including theft by deception and exploitation of an elder person.

Investigators reviewed records

What we don't know:

Investigators also identified records linking Naylen J’Shon Bates to Uber and Cash App activity associated with the case.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether Bates has been charged.

Law enforcement agencies and financial institutions will not ask people to withdraw cash or give money to a courier as part of an investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who receives such a request should contact law enforcement immediately.