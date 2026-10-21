Man arrested fatal Ira Street shooting on Oct. 16

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The Brief Reginald Jowers was arrested Oct. 20 in connection with a shooting on Ira Street. A 28-year-old man died and a 20-year-old woman was reported in stable condition. Jowers is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during a felony.



Atlanta police arrested Reginald Jowers on Oct. 20 in connection with a fatal shooting reported Oct. 16 in the 1000 block of Ira Street SW.

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What we know:

Jowers faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

Officers were alerted around 10 p.m. Oct. 16 that people with gunshot wounds had arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. They found a 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The man died at the hospital, and the woman was in stable condition, police said.

Investigators determined the two were shot at the Ira Street address. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The victims have not been identified at this time.