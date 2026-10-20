Lizzo to host Decatur meet-and-greet for debut children's book
DECATUR, Ga. - Recording artist Lizzo will appear at a Decatur bookstore on Thursday for a book signing and photo opportunity celebrating her debut children's picture book, organizers announced.
What we know:
Independent bookstore Little Shop of Stories is hosting the event on Thursday, Oct. 22. The appearance is part of a tour supporting Lizzo's first children's book, "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'."
The 40-page story follows a young girl who teams up with a brassy flute to find her voice and confidence on a musical adventure.
The official photoline begins at 5 p.m., but store staff will begin forming the line outside the shop starting at 3 p.m.
Advance registration is required, and all tickets include a photo opportunity with Lizzo along with a pre-signed copy of the book.
What we don't know:
Store organizers have not disclosed total ticket capacity. To learn more about tickets or the event, click here.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from an official event announcement, ticketing advisory, and book overview released by Little Shop of Stories.