Expand / Collapse search

Lizzo to host Decatur meet-and-greet for debut children's book

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Entertainment
Published October 20, 2026 3:23 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 3:23 PM EDT
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Lizzo is seen ABC Studios  on September 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The Brief

    • Four-time Grammy and Emmy-winning artist Lizzo is visiting Little Shop of Stories in Decatur on Thursday.
    • The event celebrates the release of her debut children's picture book, "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'."
    • Tickets include a pre-signed copy of the book and entry into an evening photoline with the music superstar.

DECATUR, Ga. - Recording artist Lizzo will appear at a Decatur bookstore on Thursday for a book signing and photo opportunity celebrating her debut children's picture book, organizers announced.

What we know:

Independent bookstore Little Shop of Stories is hosting the event on Thursday, Oct. 22. The appearance is part of a tour supporting Lizzo's first children's book, "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'."

The 40-page story follows a young girl who teams up with a brassy flute to find her voice and confidence on a musical adventure.

The official photoline begins at 5 p.m., but store staff will begin forming the line outside the shop starting at 3 p.m.

Advance registration is required, and all tickets include a photo opportunity with Lizzo along with a pre-signed copy of the book. 

What we don't know:

Store organizers have not disclosed total ticket capacity. To learn more about tickets or the event, click here. 

The Source: Information in this article was gathered from an official event announcement, ticketing advisory, and book overview released by Little Shop of Stories.

EntertainmentNews