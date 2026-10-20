Lizzo to host Decatur meet-and-greet for debut children's book

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The Brief Four-time Grammy and Emmy-winning artist Lizzo is visiting Little Shop of Stories in Decatur on Thursday. The event celebrates the release of her debut children's picture book, "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'." Tickets include a pre-signed copy of the book and entry into an evening photoline with the music superstar.



Recording artist Lizzo will appear at a Decatur bookstore on Thursday for a book signing and photo opportunity celebrating her debut children's picture book, organizers announced.

What we know:

Independent bookstore Little Shop of Stories is hosting the event on Thursday, Oct. 22. The appearance is part of a tour supporting Lizzo's first children's book, "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'."

The 40-page story follows a young girl who teams up with a brassy flute to find her voice and confidence on a musical adventure.

The official photoline begins at 5 p.m., but store staff will begin forming the line outside the shop starting at 3 p.m.

Advance registration is required, and all tickets include a photo opportunity with Lizzo along with a pre-signed copy of the book.

What we don't know:

Store organizers have not disclosed total ticket capacity. To learn more about tickets or the event, click here.