Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after suffering from chills, fever

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, Friday night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day, a Supreme Court spokesperson said.

"She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection," said Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg in a statement. "With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available."

Justice Ginsburg's health is closely watched by people on both sides of the aisle.

Ginsburg has been treated four times for cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009 and lung cancer surgery in December 2018. In August 2019, she completed three weeks of three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas and said afterwards she was disease-free.

In late August, after that treatment, she said, "How am I feeling? Well, first, this audience can see that I am alive."

In November 2018, she was hospitalized after fracturing three ribs in a fall at court.

Earlier this year, a YouGov poll found that Ginsburg is the second-most admired woman in the United States.