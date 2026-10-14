Joint operation in Philadelphia leads to arrest of Georgia fugitive

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The Brief Georgia fugitive N’tyrance Davis was arrested in Philadelphia after allegedly traveling to threaten a domestic violence survivor. The arrest was carried out through coordinated efforts by multiple Philadelphia task forces and Georgia authorities. Sheriff Rochelle Bilal praised the personnel involved and reaffirmed the office's commitment to protecting domestic violence survivors.



The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office arrested a Georgia fugitive who allegedly traveled to the city to pursue and threaten a domestic violence survivor, authorities announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Deputies arrested N’tyrance Davis without incident through a joint operation involving the Domestic Violence Task Force, Warrant Unit, Canine Unit, Delaware Valley Intelligence Center, and Georgia authorities.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal commended several officers and detectives for their work in bringing Davis into custody.

"Survivors deserve protection, support, and action," Bilal said, adding that her office remains committed to protecting survivors and responding to threats during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and throughout the year.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific charges filed against Davis or the timeframe of his court appearance.