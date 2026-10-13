It's NETHERWORLD Haunted House Day in Gwinnett County

The Brief Stone Mountain's NETHERWORLD Haunted House is celebrating its milestone 30th season of scares through November 7th. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed Tuesday, October 13th as NETHERWORLD Haunted House Day in honor of the anniversary season. A five-part docuseries is also now available to watch on YouTube, giving fans a rare inside look at the famed walk-through haunted attraction.



What does it take to maintain one of the nation’s top haunted attractions over a span of 30 seasons?

A new YouTube docuseries holds the terrifying answers!

Georgia’s own NETHERWORLD Haunted House is celebrating its 30th season with a five-part docuseries available to watch on YouTube, giving fans a rare inside look at the famed walk-through haunted attraction.

Episodes of "30 Seasons of Screams" are streaming now (click here for a playlist of all five), and center on themes including the haunt’s origins, special effects, and its extremely loyal (and brave!) guests. The series is narrated by Ben Armstrong, who founded NETHERWORLD back in 2007 with Billy Messina.

The haunt is also scaring up some more positive attention thanks to a proclamation by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners marking Tuesday, October 13th as NETHERWORLD Haunted House Day, honoring the milestone season and the memories it has provided visitors over the years.

And, of course, NETHERWORLD’s 30th season is already raking in more rave reviews from those guests, thanks to its pair of all-new walk-through haunts, "Curse of the Collector" and "Beyond Oblivion: Legacy of Evil." And while we could absolutely try to describe them to you in this article — it was a lot easier to spend a morning there on Good Day Atlanta and show viewers the terrors that await inside!

NETHERWORLD Haunted House is located at 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain, and it’s open October 14th through the 31st and November 1st, 6th and 7th. Online combo tickets (for both haunts) range in price from $35 –to $53 (plus fees and tax), and walk-up combo tickets range from $40 to $60. For more information on visiting, click here.