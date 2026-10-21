International scam costs Troup County church $60,000

The Brief Troup County Sheriff's Office investigators took two men into custody following an international email scam that drained $60,000 from a local church. Deputies arrested a second suspect at Newark International Airport after he arrived on a flight from Ghana in early October. Authorities warn the church will likely never recover the stolen money despite both suspects facing multiple felony charges.



Two men face multiple felony fraud charges after an international cyber scheme siphoned $60,000 from a Troup County church, according to sheriff's deputies.

Troup County cyber fraud arrests

What we know:

Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff's Office confirmed two men are now in custody following a rare cross-border financial scheme. Deputies traveled to Newark International Airport in early October to take Ousmane Diaby into custody after he arrived on a flight from Ghana.

Deputies brought Diaby back to Georgia, charging him with five counts of identity fraud, money laundering, theft by taking and writing a deceptive commercial email. Investigators noted that arrests in international cyber operations like this remain exceedingly rare.

How suspects manipulated church accounts

What they're saying:

Lt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff's Office detailed how the scammers deceived church leaders into transferring funds.

Smith explained: "And what they did, they were manipulating emails, manipulating accounts where this church had a relationship with a previous organization, and the church legitimately thought they were sending funds to this legitimate organization. And what these two individuals were doing, they creating other accounts and the money was being deposited in there and they were able to take that and actually make cash transactions from ATM machines."

Roots of 2025 cyber scam

The backstory:

The deceptive operation dates back to 2025, when scammers initially targeted the congregation and siphoned $60,000. Within a couple months of the theft, Troup County investigators tracked down and arrested Samuel Opoku.

Opoku faces similar charges to Diaby in connection with the fraudulent transfers. Deputies worked the case relentlessly across jurisdictions to hold both men accountable.

Missing church funds remain unrecovered

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released the specific name of the targeted house of worship. Investigators have also not indicated whether any part of the stolen $60,000 can be retrieved, acknowledging that recovering the cash remains unlikely.