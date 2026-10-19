Virginia man extradited from Newark in Troup County church scam case

The Brief Troup County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested an Arlington, Virginia, man accused of stealing over $60,000 from a local church in a late 2025 email scam. Major Nathan Taylor flew to Newark, New Jersey, to take the suspect into custody after he landed on an international flight from Ghana. Authorities booked the suspect into the Troup County Jail on five charges, including identity theft, money laundering and deceptive commercial email.



A Virginia man faces multiple felony charges after investigators said he scammed a local church out of tens of thousands of dollars in a deceptive email scheme.

Troup County email scam investigation

What we know:

Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report in late 2025 regarding a church scammed of more than $60,000. The investigation led to warrants for Ousmane Gassama Diaby of Arlington, Virginia.

Earlier this month, Major Nathan Taylor and a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy flew to Newark, New Jersey, to arrest Diaby after he returned to the U.S. from Ghana. Authorities booked Diaby into the Troup County Jail on charges of five counts of identity theft, money laundering, theft by taking, and initiation of deceptive commercial email.

What they're saying:

"We will not tolerate anyone scamming our citizens, businesses, or churches," Taylor said. "We will do all we can to investigate these offenses, and, when the perpetrator is identified, we will go to whatever lengths is required to bring them back to Troup County to answer for their crimes."

Church financial loss details

What we don't know:

Officials have not revealed the identity of the church targeted in the scam. Authorities have not detailed whether any of the stolen funds were recovered.