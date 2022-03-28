Infant's remains found at Phoenix business; police say surveillance video shows woman leaving restroom

Police say an investigation is underway after the remains of a female infant were found at a restaurant in Phoenix on March 27, and surveillance video shows what may have led up to the tragic incident.

The remains were found near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in a fast-food restaurant around 2 p.m. Sunday, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

"When officers responded to the scene, they located a newborn infant inside the bathroom. Officers attempted live-saving measures until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived and pronounced the infant deceased on scene," he explained.

Surveillance video reportedly shows a woman leaving the restroom before the baby was found inside, and she hasn't been located. She's described by police as an "unknown adult female, wearing a black Calvin Klein Shirt, black pants, and sandals.

There are no suspects in custody in connection to the incident, and autopsy results of the infant are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Arizona's Safe Haven Law, explained

Arizona has a Safe Haven Law, which allows people to bring unharmed babies under 30 days old to Safe Haven locations, which includes:

Any Hospital

Any Ambulance

Any Designated Adoption Agency

On-duty Fire Stations

Any Designated Church

"I know we’ve had 50-55 babies that have been safely surrendered using the law since 2001," said Heather Burner with the Arizona Safe Baby Haven Foundation.

"The Maricopa medical examiner has data that says from 2000 to 2006, there were 23 babies that were born alive, abandoned and died, and we think of those deaths as preventable," said Valleywise Health Pediatrician Dr. Jodi Carter.

Since 2017, about a dozen newborns have been safely surrendered under Arizona's Safe Haven Law.

"No questions asked," said Dr. Carter. "A parent can leave a child at a safe haven location like our hospitals. The parent can absolutely remain anonymous. There will be no questions asked of the parent, and no criminal charges."

