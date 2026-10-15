Human remains found in abandoned Macon home, deputies say

The Brief Deputies responded to an abandoned house in the 3000 block of Columbus Road in Macon late Wednesday night, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators and crime scene technicians found human remains inside the house. The remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the person's identity and cause of death.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found inside an abandoned house late Wednesday night, authorities said.

What we know:

Dispatchers with the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center received a call just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting a person who was found dead inside an abandoned house in the 3000 block of Columbus Road.

Patrol deputies arrived at the scene and located the body inside the house.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and technicians with the Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to process the scene and gather evidence.

According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, the remains will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for examination to determine the person's identity.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the person's gender, age, or identity.

Investigators have not determined how long the remains were inside the house or what caused the individual's death.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected at this time.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or submit an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.