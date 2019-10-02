How to stay healthy during the winter 'sick season'

We are headed what Dr. Taz Bhatia of CentreSpring MD calls "sick season."

Just after Halloween, the Atlanta physician starts seeing a jump in patients coming in with cold, flu, even strep throat.

Bhatia says getting a flu shot now may be your best bet for staying healthy during flu season.

She says now is the time to start trying to boost your immune system.

Step one, Bhatia says, is to get better about washing your hands.

"We forget this, but washing with soap and water is the number one way to prevent transmission of germs," she says.

Next, Bhatia says, get more sleep, because sleep is closely tied to your immune system.

So, Bhatia says, is your gut health.

Advertisement

"So, I would load up on anything brightly colored," she says. "The more antioxidants you eat, the better. So your greens, anything brightly colored: pumpkin, sweet potato, all of those things. Carrots. They're going to help you fight infections."

Next up, Bhatia recommends several supplements she says can boost your immune function.

"One is Vitamin D," Bhatia says. "Try to make sure as an adult you're getting at least 2,000 units a day. But if you're not feeling good, you can take that up to three times a day."

Another supplement Bhatia recommends is astragalus, a root used for thousands of years in Chinese medicine.

"In research, it's been shown to actually help boost immune function," she says, "So, it's almost like taking this potent antiviral or antibiotic without you even realizing it. It's not a medication; it's an herb. But it has really amazing effects for your immune system.

Lastly, Bhatia says, start taking vitamin C once a day.

"But if you're not feeling good, take it up to two or three times a day," she says. "So you're getting those higher doses of vitamin C."

If you get sick, Bhatia says, stay home, rest, and push the fluids.

"But, if it last for more than 72 hours or so, you probably need to be seen by your doctor, to make sure there is nothing else going on," she says.