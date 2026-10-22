Hall County deputy fired after allegedly slapping child

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The Brief Martin Simmons was fired from the Hall County Sheriffâs Office on Oct. 14 after Oakwood police notified his supervisors of his pending arrest. Oakwood police charged Simmons with battery under the Family Violence Act and third-degree cruelty to children under the act. The investigation concerns an alleged Sept. 9 incident involving a 4-year-old at a Flowery Branch home.



A former Hall County sheriffâ€™s deputy faces family violence battery and third-degree cruelty-to-children charges after Oakwood police investigated an allegation that he slapped a 4-year-old at a Flowery Branch home. The sheriffâ€™s office said it dismissed Martin Simmons on Oct. 14 after investigators notified his supervisors of his pending arrest.

What the investigation found

What we know:

According to an Oakwood police incident report obtained by AccessNorthGA, the alleged incident happened around 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Simmons was in the childâ€™s bedroom trying to put him to bed when the child began crying because he did not want to go to sleep. Other children in the home reportedly heard a slap, and another adult tried to intervene.

The report describes a visible handprint on the left side of the childâ€™s face, along with swelling and reddish abrasions. Purple bruising appeared the next day. Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch said the child had a significant mark on his face.

Oakwood police Lt. Stewart Webb led the criminal investigation and presented its findings to a Hall County judge, who issued arrest warrants, according to the information provided. Webb later served the warrants on Simmons at the sheriffâ€™s office with agency personnel. Simmons was taken to the Hall County Jail.

Sheriffâs office response

What they're saying:

The sheriffâ€™s office said it asked Oakwood police to investigate after receiving a complaint alleging possible criminal misconduct by Simmons. The agency also conducted a separate internal investigation. Oakwood police are handling questions about the criminal case.

Simmons joined the sheriffâ€™s office as a jailer in July 2023. He graduated from the police academy in September 2024 and transferred to the Uniform Patrol Division the next month. He was promoted to investigator earlier in October and was training for the position when he was fired.