Gwinnett County police mourning loss of K9 Officer Elsa

The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Officer Elsa, a dedicated Belgian Malinois who served the community with distinction.

Elsa retired in October 2023 due to advancing age, marking the end of an impressive career that began in November 2016.

Throughout her service, K9 Officer Elsa was deployed on 545 calls, leading to 51 patrol apprehensions, 87 narcotic apprehensions, and 133 evidence recoveries. Her efforts were instrumental in tracking down criminals and removing dangerous narcotics from the streets of Gwinnett County.

K9 Officer Elsa spent her first four years of service with Sgt. Larsen and her last three years with Cpl. Hylton as her handler. On July 25, Elsa was put to rest after battling a spine illness.

The loss of K9 Officer Elsa is deeply felt by the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department, who will greatly miss her contributions and presence.