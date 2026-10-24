Gov. Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension through Nov. 30

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia's motor fuel excise tax suspension through Nov. 30, providing drivers relief through the Thanksgiving holiday. The executive order temporarily waives the state tax of 33.3 cents per gallon on gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon on diesel. Georgia's average price for regular gasoline currently sits roughly 63 cents below the national average, according to AAA.



Georgia drivers will continue to receive relief at the pump through Thanksgiving after Gov. Brian Kemp extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel excise tax through Nov. 30.

What we know:

Kemp announced the extension alongside Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns, citing sustained global market volatility and elevated gas and diesel prices. The executive order extends the state of emergency and keeps the state tax suspension in place through the end of November.

Georgia’s current gas tax is 33.3 cents per gallon for gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon for diesel. Since Kemp initially suspended collections on Sept. 28, pump prices statewide have remained well below nationwide averages, according to AAA data.

Georgia drivers currently pay an average of $3.66 per gallon for regular gas, roughly 63 cents below the national average. Diesel averages $5.72 per gallon across the state, which is approximately 61 cents below the national mark.

The latest action builds upon earlier executive orders that declared the economic state of emergency, suspended weight limits for commercial transport vehicles and waived fines for commercial trucks utilizing off-road "dyed" diesel on public highways.

What they're saying:

Kemp credited conservative state budgeting for enabling the state to absorb the revenue pause and lower costs for holiday commuters.

"With a major holiday coming up and fuel prices still at high levels, I am proud to take this step to keep more money in Georgians' pockets," Kemp said in a statement. "Our commitment to fiscal responsibility and stewarding taxpayer dollars has allowed us to act when needed, whether by suspending the gas tax or returning billions to taxpayers through income tax refunds and property tax relief. I'm grateful to our partners in the General Assembly for their support and for standing with us to budget conservatively for times such as these."

What we don't know:

State officials have not indicated whether Gov. Kemp plans to extend the suspension into December or through the year-end holidays if global oil market volatility persists.

The executive order does not suspend local sales taxes on motor fuel levied by individual cities and counties, meaning local fuel tax rates remain active across the state.