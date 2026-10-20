Georgia PFAS water report: Groups urge action after toxic chemicals found

The Brief Toxic PFAS chemicals were found in all 20 tested water sampling sites across Georgia, a new report shows. Environmental groups are urging state lawmakers to pass legislation to address the pollution in local waterways. Experts warn that forever chemicals bind to muscle tissue in fish, creating risks for wildlife and anglers.



A new report reveals that toxic forever chemicals were detected at every tested waterway site across Georgia, prompting environmental groups to demand state action.

Water contamination statewide

What they're saying:

A new report from the Environment Georgia Research and Policy Center found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS or forever chemicals, at all 20 testing sites across the state.

Samples were collected between 2022 and 2024, including locations along the Conasauga River near Dalton and the Chattahoochee River.

Officials said not every river in Georgia was tested as part of this report.

Jennette Gayer of the Environment Georgia Research and Policy Center called the findings "probably the tip of the toxic iceberg" and stressed that more data is needed.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals found in everyday items like non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing. They are extremely difficult to break down or clean out of natural waterways once introduced.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth noted that while overall levels on the river were low compared to other sites, hot spots exist downstream of military bases due to historic firefighting foam usage.

Impact on wildlife

Why you should care:

While there are currently no drinking water advisories tied to the findings, environmentalists warn about contamination in local fish and wildlife.

Atlanta Fly Fishing Club President Mike Greenman explained that PFAS bind directly to protein in fish muscle tissue. There is no way to cut, skin, fillet, grill or boil the chemical out of the fish once absorbed.

Pushing for legislative action

What's next:

Environmental organizations are calling on government officials to stop the chemicals from entering the water supply. Groups are urging the state legislature to pass the Forever Chemicals Transparency Act during next year's session.

Dig deeper:

The center has posted its findings online, which also includes data from more than 1,600 testing locations across the U.S.