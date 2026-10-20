GDOT wraps up major rebuild of I-285 and I-20 East interchange

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The Brief Drivers on the east side of the Perimeter are getting long-awaited relief as the Georgia Department of Transportation wraps up major construction on the I-285/I-20 East interchange. The three-year project rebuilt eight bridges, added two flyover ramps, and created more than 11 lane miles of improvements. State officials say rush-hour speeds through the DeKalb County corridor have already doubled, though minor shoulder work will continue into spring 2027.



Major construction on the I-285/I-20 East interchange in DeKalb County, previously ranked as one of the nation’s worst bottlenecks, is complete after three years of work, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

What we know:

GDOT said developer East Interchange Builders finished primary reconstruction on the interchange in three years after breaking ground in late 2023.

The project sits along a critical DeKalb County freight and commuter corridor that carries more than 200,000 vehicles on I-285 each day.

According to GDOT, peak rush-hour speeds averaged as low as 26.1 mph when construction began, but improved to 55.7 mph in the area earlier this year.

Infrastructure improvements include two new overpass bridges at Fairington and Miller roads, four mainline bridges on I-20 and I-285, and two flyover bridge ramps.

The project also added new and replacement noise walls, auxiliary lanes, and connecting lanes across more than 11 lane miles.

What they're saying:

GDOT Project Manager Beau Quarles said the redesigned layout was built to handle regional growth and relieve daily congestion.

"We’re confident that the additional lanes and safer, more efficient design will help address the concerns of the public and the growth of the region. We appreciate the patience of motorists, residents and stakeholders throughout construction and are proud to reach this important milestone."

P3 Division Director Tim Matthews added that the coordination delivers long-term infrastructure benefits.

"This is another step in our commitment to Georgia drivers," Matthews said. "This project is a prime example of how strategic investments and coordination with our local stakeholders and municipalities can provide improvements for all Georgians. As we continue progressing the MMIP, projects like this are bringing tangible benefits to motorists in terms of safety and efficiency and moving Georgia infrastructure forward."

What we don't know:

GDOT did not disclose the final overall cost of the project in its release.

What's next:

While the main travel lanes and flyover ramps are open to drivers, work along the corridor is not completely done. GDOT said motorists will continue to see crews in the median and along the shoulders finishing final cleanup and punchlist tasks through spring 2027. Officials urge drivers to stay alert, watch for roadside workers, and follow all posted signs until all activity wraps up.