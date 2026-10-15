Fulton County to host expanded pretrial resource fair

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The Brief The free event is set for Oct. 28 at the Fulton County Government Center in Atlanta. More than two dozen providers will offer help with jobs, health care, housing, education and other needs. Organizers expect the larger venue to accommodate hundreds of participants.



Fulton County Superior Court’s Pretrial Services division will host its 2026 Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the atrium of the Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta.

What we know:

The free fair, previously held at the Fulton County Courthouse, has moved to the larger space to make room for hundreds of participants and more than two dozen providers from the criminal justice, health and human services fields.

Services will include assistance with finding jobs and housing, health care, WIC, GED and continuing education, identification documents, and drug, alcohol and mental health evaluations.

Pretrial Services’ role

Pretrial Services is a division of the Fulton County Superior Court. Established in 1963, it monitors whether people comply with court-ordered release conditions while they await trial.

The division says its work helps reduce the county jail population and has saved taxpayers millions of dollars over the years.