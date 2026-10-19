Fourth suspect charged as Austell railyard murder investigation expands

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The Brief Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging 36-year-old Christopher S. Riles. He is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Curdravious Clark at an Austell railyard. The newest charge follows three previous arrests in the ongoing homicide investigation at the Norfolk Southern facility.



Police charged a fourth man with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with a fatal September shooting at an Austell railyard.

Austell railyard murder investigation

What we know:

Cobb County police obtained an arrest warrant on Oct. 14 charging 36-year-old Christopher S. Riles with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Riles is currently held at Calhoun State Prison on prior charges.

The backstory:

Investigators previously linked three other men to the killing of 27-year-old Curdravious Clark at the Norfolk Southern facility located at 6000 Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway. Escambia County Sheriff's deputies in Florida arrested 27-year-old Ty Anthony Thompson on the morning of Oct. 15, where he is held pending extradition.

Ty Anthony Thompson (Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested 28-year-old Keondre Johnson and 26-year-old Michael Riles on Sept. 24. Both face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses, and remain in custody without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

(L) Keondre Johnson (R) Michael Riles (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

The case began on Sept. 14 at approximately 10:04 p.m. when Austell Police patrol officers responded to a reported shooting at the railyard. Officers found Clark with gunshot wounds before emergency crews transported him to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center, where he died.

The initial suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit assumed primary control of the homicide investigation at the request of Austell police.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Unanswered questions in railyard case

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding a motive for the fatal shooting or disclosed how the suspects knew one another.

Police have not indicated whether additional suspects or getaway vehicles were involved in the attack.