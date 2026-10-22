Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom escorted from State Farm Arena

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The Brief Enes Kanter Freedom was turned away from Wednesdayâs WNBA Finals game after refusing to watch from a private suite. The Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena said the suite and added security were arranged because Freedom had raised safety concerns. Freedom was previously ejected from a Chicago Sky game after an exchange with Natasha Cloud and later sued the team over his ban from its arena.



Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom was escorted from State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday after rejecting a private suite arrangement for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries, according to FOX News.

The Atlanta Dream and arena officials told FOX 5 Atlanta that the suite, which had additional security, was arranged after Freedom contacted authorities and team officials about concerns for his safety.

Dispute over seating

What they're saying:

Freedom said he wanted to sit in the seats he had purchased. Arena officials reportedly told him he could enter only if he agreed to use the designated suite. He declined the arrangement and a refund, continuing to ask for access to his seats.

After a lengthy exchange at the arena entrance, police told Freedom to leave the property. He eventually left with officers.

Freedom later claimed he was removed because of his advocacy and accused the league and arena of discrimination. Freedom previously said he received threats after announcing plans to attend the game in downtown Atlanta.

RELATED: WNBA tells Congress that Enes Kanter Freedom, Royce White are â€˜both menâ€™ in eligibility dispute | OutKick

Who is Enes Kanter Freedom?

Freedom is a Turkish-American former NBA center who played 11 seasons in the league.

He has become a vocal opponent of transgender athletes competing in womenâ€™s sports and has said he plans to enter the 2027 WNBA draft, according to the Washington Post.

RELATED: Enes Kanter Freedom responds after WNBA informs Congress about draft eligibility

In August, Freedom was ejected from a Chicago Sky game after an exchange with guard Natasha Cloud.

The Sky later banned him from Wintrust Arena. He filed a federal lawsuit against the team and other arena-related defendants, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated.

RELATED: Sky owner declines to say if Kanter Freedom would be allowed to play at Wintrust Arena amid attendance ban