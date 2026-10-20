Fired Milton police detective's wife defends him using Flock to track her

The Brief A fired Milton police detective's wife said he used Flock to save her life. The former detective was terminated in August for searching her license plate seven times. Milton Police prohibit personal use of the system, and officials have not commented further.



The wife of a fired Milton police detective is defending his use of Flock Safety's database to track her.

"My husband did not misuse flock," said Mariam Dula, the wife of former Milton detective Randy Dula. "He used it to save my life, just as a police officer is sworn to do."

Dula said she is diabetic, and in the seven instances her husband Randy Dula looked up her whereabouts using her license plate reader, she claims she could have died.

What we know:

The Milton Police Department terminated the detective in August, after Dula's attorney said he tracked his wife using Flock Safety's database.

"[O]n seven different occasions over a two-year period, he lost contact with her when she was in a diabetic distressful situation and used flock to find her," said Mitch Skandalakis, the Dulas' attorney. "It's just that simple."

Mariam Dula said she is diabetic and was having life-threatening medical emergencies the seven times he used the artificial-intelligence database to find her using her license plate number.

She said her husband usually kept tabs on her using a glucose monitor and a location application on her phone, but they were not working properly in each of the seven instances.

"Unfortunately, technology fails, and the only reason he resorted to even using flock was because all the measures we had put in place didn't work," Dula said.

The backstory:

The former detective was named Officer of the Year in 2024, but is now out of a job.

According to the Milton Police Department's transparency page on Flock's website, data is restricted for law enforcement purposes only, noting that "personal use" is prohibited ().

When asked by FOX 5, the couple's attorney said the former detective did not contact dispatch or his supervisors during any of the instances.

"Because the policy didn't require him to," Skandalakis said.

Mariam Dula said he instead contacted loved ones, who responded quicker than other first responders could have.

Big picture view:

The firing comes as dozens of members of law enforcement in Georgia and across the country have been charged with misusing the database to track family members, lovers, or exes.

That has resulted in growing pushback from civilians about privacy concerns.

What's next:

At this point, the former detective has not been charged criminally with misusing the Flock system, which is a felony.

FOX 5 has reached out to Milton city and police officials for a response, but they have not commented.