Felon admits to firing shots, burying gun in southwest Atlanta: police

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested 47-year-old Jaime Lopez after officers responded to reports of gunfire on Cleveland Avenue SW on Oct. 12. Investigators said Lopez admitted to firing the shots and burying a handgun in nearby woods, where officers later recovered it. Lopez faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alongside an active Richmond County warrant.



A felon was arrested early Monday morning after admitting to firing shots in a southwest Atlanta parking lot and burying a handgun in nearby woods, according to the police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:18 a.m. on Monday to a shots-fired call in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), a witness told officers that a man fired a gun before running behind the building, providing a detailed description of the shooter.

Officers searched the property and spotted a man matching that description sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

When the man, identified as 47-year-old Jaime Lopez, was questioned, he admitted to firing the shots and stated that he threw the firearm into a nearby wooded area.

APD said its officers canvassed the area behind the location and recovered the buried weapon.

Police took Lopez into custody. He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail. Lopez has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Authorities confirmed Lopez also had an active arrest warrant issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t said what sparked the gunfire or if Lopez was targeting anyone.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any vehicles or nearby buildings were struck by the gunfire.

Officials have not released details regarding the charges tied to the outstanding Richmond County warrant or whether bond has been set.