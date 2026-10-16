Fayetteville Chick-fil-A Dwarf House closing ahead of 2027 changes

The Brief The Fayetteville Dwarf House announced it will officially close its doors on Nov. 6. Operators announced an "exciting new chapter" ahead as the restaurant prepares for "what’s to come in 2027." The location has served the South Metro community since 1991, offering full-service diner classics alongside traditional Chick-fil-A favorites.



A beloved South Metro dining staple is preparing to close its doors next month as it gears up for "what’s to come in 2027," according to the Fayetteville Dwarf House.

What we know:

Officials said the Fayetteville Dwarf House, located at 221 Banks Station, will temporarily close on Friday, Nov. 6.

The restaurant has served as a community fixture for more than three decades after opening in 1991. Shortly after opening the first freestanding Chick-fil-A in 1986, founder Truett Cathy created a concept replicating his original restaurant, the Dwarf Grill, now known as the Hapeville Dwarf House.

Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, Cathy oversaw the development of several Dwarf House locations across metro Atlanta to celebrate the company’s origins. Designed with sit-down, counter, and drive-thru service for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurants serve traditional Chick-fil-A menu items alongside unique specialty dishes, including banana pudding, green beans, fried okra, cornbread and chicken salad.

"For years, the Fayetteville Dwarf House has been a place where familiar faces, good food, and cherished memories come together," restaurant leadership shared in an announcement to guests. "We’re so grateful for the community that has made this place feel like home, and we can’t wait to share what’s next!"

The restaurant is inviting longtime customers and local families to visit over the next several weeks to reminisce and celebrate its history before the temporary shutdown.

What we don't know:

Operators have not confirmed whether the current building will undergo an interior remodel or be completely demolished and rebuilt from the ground up.

Chick-fil-A has also not released a specific reopening target date in 2027.