Father's plea for enhanced road safety brings tears to Atlanta councilwoman

A father's plea for enhanced road safety brings tears to an Atlanta city councilwoman. The emotions stemmed from Thomas Hyneman recounting the 2016 traffic crash that took his daughter's life.

Bicyclist Alexia Hyneman, 14-years-old, was struck as she crossed the intersection at 10th and Monroe.

It was nighttime and the driver did not see her.

Councilwoman Jennifer Ide said during Wednesday's transportation meeting, "I don't normally cry during council meetings, but it's personal."

Ide lives in the neighborhood and has a daughter.

"Thomas you continue to hold our feet to the fire on this," Ide continued.

City leaders are considering changes including lowering speed limits and reconfiguring roadways.

Hyneman noted a specific plan to redo the corner where his daughter died had not happened as yet.

"I have faith you all will do what you have said you will do," Hyneman said.