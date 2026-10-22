Family seeks answers after 16-year-old killed in Clayton County

The Brief A 16-year-old teenager was shot and killed Tuesday night at the Oak Run Apartments in Clayton County near Jonesboro. Family members of Jayden Miller are begging for information to help police identify the gunman who ran into the woods. Relatives are raising funds to transport the teenager's body to Eastern North Carolina to be buried alongside his mother.



A Clayton County family is searching for answers after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex.

Clayton County police investigation

What we know:

Clayton County police officers are investigating after 16-year-old Jayden Miller lost his life Tuesday night at the Oak Run Apartments.

The teen's family said that a physical fight escalated before someone pulled out a firearm, shot Miller, and ran off into the woods.

Crime scene tape remained visible at the complex as Miller's family gathered to plead for help from the community.

Relatives remembered Miller as a helpful teenager who cut grass and did yard work for neighbors while preparing to attend Job Corps. He also enjoyed watching anime.

Relatives plead for answers

What they're saying:

Miller's sister, Gabbi Hood Miller, expressed disbelief over the violent encounter that claimed her brother's life.

"Senseless, senseless," Hood Miller said. "Don’t bring a gun to a hand fight and just ran off into the woods."

Miller's cousin, Shakira Terry, called for an end to easy gun violence and access to firearms in local communities.

"We just got work on that, it shouldn't just be that easy to pick to pick up a gun and shoot someone," Terry said. "That’s what Jayden would want us to work on."

Family members warned people about the dangers of using weapons to resolve disputes.

"Get guns and think it is going to solve all their problems," relatives said. "It just caused more problems for the family and for you."

Unidentified gunman search

What we don't know:

Police said no one is in custody and have not yet publicly identified the person who killed the teenager.

It remains unclear what specific argument triggered the physical fight prior to the shooting.

Funeral arrangements and fundraising

What you can do:

The family established an online GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral costs. Relatives hope to transport Miller's body back to his hometown in Eastern North Carolina so he can be buried alongside his mother.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Clayton County police investigators immediately.