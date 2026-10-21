Fall flavors 'hit hard' at Alpharetta’s Ground & Pound Coffee

The Brief Alpharetta's Ground & Pound Coffee has become a popular hangout and "re-fuel" spot since opening in January 2020. Founder Sophia Crawford found previous success as a stunt performer in film and TV, including serving as Sarah Michelle Gellar’s stunt double in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" Ground & Pound Coffee has also become known for its lineup of live events, including Thursday night trivia, game nights, and live music and stand-up comedy.



She spent years vanquishing vampires — so, when Sophia Crawford says she can craft a strong cup of coffee, you better believe her!

Crawford is the founder of Alpharetta’s Ground & Pound Coffee, first featured on Good Day Atlanta back in January 2020. This morning, we made a return to the coffee shop, which continues to attract new fans thanks to its menu of breakfast and lunch specialties, adult beverages, and — of course — coffee! A few of the house specials include the Flu Shot (honey latte with cayenne pepper) and the Doctor (a blend of Dr. Pepper with vanilla espresso) — and the shop’s new fall menu was just released, too.

October seemed like an appropriate time to revisit Ground & Pound Coffee, thanks to Crawford’s unique career trajectory. Before running a coffee shop, the London-born actress found success as a stunt performer in Hollywood films and television series, including spending several seasons as Sarah Michelle Gellar’s stunt double in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and doubling as the Pink Ranger in the hit series "Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers."

Ground & Pound Coffee has also become known for its lineup of live events, including Thursday night trivia, game nights, and live music and stand-up comedy.

Ground & Pound Coffee is located at 8420 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 220, in Alpharetta — and regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here.