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Entire police force, City Manager resign in Milner

By Hernan Gutierrez
FOX 5 Atlanta
Lamar County
Published October 20, 2026 7:54 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 7:54 PM EDT
Milner police force resigns after mayor dispute
Milner police force resigns after mayor dispute

Milner police force resigns after mayor dispute

The entire Milner police force and the city manager resigned during a city council meeting following accusations that the mayor placed a tracking device on the police chief's truck.

The Brief

    • Milner City Manager Tausha Grose announced all of the city's full-time police department resigned before announcing her own resignation during Monday night's city council meeting.
    • Police Chief Lamar Bunn resigned on Friday. At Monday's meeting he accused Mayor Craig Timmons of tracking his personal truck and monitoring him on city hall cameras.
    • Officers will remain on duty through Oct. 28, while the city manager leaves Oct. 30.

MILNER, Ga. - Monday's Milner city council meeting revealed that its police chief, the entire full-time police force and city manager, all resigned from their positions. 

Mass police resignations hit Milner

What we know:

City Manager Tausha Grose confirmed at Monday night's council meeting that Police Chief Lamar Bunn, all five full-time police officers and several reserve officers resigned from their jobs. Grose then informed the council that she was stepping down as well.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how the city will provide law enforcement protection or manage administrative duties after the resignations take effect.

Chief alleges unauthorized surveillance

What they're saying:

Bunn said he no longer trusts elected officials to keep the city's best interests in mind. At Monday's meeting, he denied rumors of an affair with Grose and accused Timmons of placing a tracking device on his personal truck without authorization.

According to an off-camera conversation with FOX 5 Reporter Hernan Gutierrez, he is considering legal action against the mayor. 

The backstory:

Discussion at the city council meeting revealed disagreements over overtime and a proposal to ban officers from using city vehicles during part-time work. However, Bunn and Grose both noted those policy debates did not cause their decisions to quit.

Mayor reacts to resignations

The other side:

Timmons acknowledged concerns during the meeting, stating he hates to see the resignations happen and hopes avenues exist to fix the situation. Timmons and Grose did not respond to requests for interviews.

Timmons and Grose did not respond to FOX 5's request for interviews.

What's next:

Bunn and the other resigning police officers will remain on duty until Oct. 28. Grose's last day as city manager is on Oct. 30.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Monday, Oct. 19 Milner City Council meeting, meeting comments from City Manager Tausha Grose, Mayor Craig Timmons and Police Chief Lamar Bunn, as well as reporting from FOX 5 Reporter Hernan Gutierrez.

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