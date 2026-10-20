Entire police force, City Manager resign in Milner

The Brief Milner City Manager Tausha Grose announced all of the city's full-time police department resigned before announcing her own resignation during Monday night's city council meeting. Police Chief Lamar Bunn resigned on Friday. At Monday's meeting he accused Mayor Craig Timmons of tracking his personal truck and monitoring him on city hall cameras. Officers will remain on duty through Oct. 28, while the city manager leaves Oct. 30.



Monday's Milner city council meeting revealed that its police chief, the entire full-time police force and city manager, all resigned from their positions.

Mass police resignations hit Milner

What we know:

City Manager Tausha Grose confirmed at Monday night's council meeting that Police Chief Lamar Bunn, all five full-time police officers and several reserve officers resigned from their jobs. Grose then informed the council that she was stepping down as well.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how the city will provide law enforcement protection or manage administrative duties after the resignations take effect.

Chief alleges unauthorized surveillance

What they're saying:

Bunn said he no longer trusts elected officials to keep the city's best interests in mind. At Monday's meeting, he denied rumors of an affair with Grose and accused Timmons of placing a tracking device on his personal truck without authorization.

According to an off-camera conversation with FOX 5 Reporter Hernan Gutierrez, he is considering legal action against the mayor.

The backstory:

Discussion at the city council meeting revealed disagreements over overtime and a proposal to ban officers from using city vehicles during part-time work. However, Bunn and Grose both noted those policy debates did not cause their decisions to quit.

Mayor reacts to resignations

The other side:

Timmons acknowledged concerns during the meeting, stating he hates to see the resignations happen and hopes avenues exist to fix the situation. Timmons and Grose did not respond to requests for interviews.

Timmons and Grose did not respond to FOX 5's request for interviews.

What's next:

Bunn and the other resigning police officers will remain on duty until Oct. 28. Grose's last day as city manager is on Oct. 30.