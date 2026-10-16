Driver hospitalized after crash on I-85 N in Gwinnett County, police say

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The Brief A driver was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-85 N in Gwinnett County. The Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit, Georgia State Patrol, and GDOT HERO units responded to the scene. The impact prompted authorities to block all northbound travel lanes and divert morning commuters off the interstate. All lanes have since reopened.



A driver was hospitalized Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-85 N near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

Emergency crews and Georgia Department of Transportation responded before 5 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on I-85 Northbound near State Route 140/Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

The impact prompted authorities to block all northbound travel lanes and divert morning commuters off the interstate. All lanes have since reopened.

The severity of the collision required a specialized response from both the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit and troopers with the Georgia State Patrol.

Police said paramedics took one driver from the scene to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or current medical condition of the hospitalized driver or if anyone else was injured.

Investigators have also not disclosed what factors led to the crash or whether any citations or charges will be filed.