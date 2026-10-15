Deputy uses patrol vehicle to push car away from burning SUV

The Brief Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Chance Ford used his patrol vehicle to push a Mazda away from a burning SUV during a head-on crash on Highway 17. Two vehicles crashed Friday night at the intersection of Highway 17 and Old Highway 17, leaving multiple people trapped as flames engulfed one car. Emergency crews extricated a passenger from the burning Ford Escape, and the Georgia State Patrol has taken over the ongoing crash investigation.



A Franklin County sheriff's deputy used his patrol car to ram a trapped vehicle away from a burning SUV following a fiery head-on collision Friday night in Carnesville, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Franklin County crash rescue

What we know:

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Chance Ford arrived at the intersection of Highway 17 and Old Highway 17 around 11:39 p.m. Friday and found two heavily damaged vehicles. A Ford Escape was engulfed in flames while bystanders attempted to rescue people trapped inside a nearby Mazda.

Deputy Ford tried to open the Mazda's doors before using a window punch to shatter the passenger-side window. As flames grew worse, Ford used his patrol car to push the Mazda away from the burning SUV despite wet road conditions limiting how far he could move it.

Emergency personnel arrived shortly after, put out the fire, cut a passenger free from the Ford Escape and provided medical care. Additional deputies secured the scene, so first responders could safely work.

Crash details unconfirmed

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities or medical conditions of the individuals involved in the crash. Investigators have not confirmed what caused the head-on collision or if any charges will be filed.

Georgia State Patrol investigation

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and assumed full responsibility for investigating the crash. Sheriff Scott Andrews recognized Deputy Ford for his courage and willingness to place himself in harm's way.