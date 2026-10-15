Delta revamps luxury dining as United courts elite flyers

The Brief Delta One’s refreshed menu features a Wagyu burger, roasted sea bass, braised lamb and a 13-wine list that includes Silver Oak. New Missoni amenity kits and a mini pillow are also coming, with the broader Delta One rollout planned for early 2027. United extended its status-match offer to Oct. 22 after applications rose 275%; Atlanta is among the top participating markets.



Delta is putting a new spin on premium in-flight dining, adding dishes such as a Wagyu beef burger and roasted sea bass to its Delta One menu. The announcement comes as United uses its Starlink Wi-Fi service to court frequent fliers from Delta and American Airlines with an extended status-match offer.

Delta One’s menu gets a luxury upgrade

What we know:

Delta’s refreshed menu also includes braised lamb, beef short rib and seasonal risotto. Its new wine program features 13 selections from 11 wineries, including Silver Oak wines that retail for more than $200 per bottle. The menu was developed with chef Simon Hulstone and Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, with regional input from chefs Norio Ueno and Jereme Leung.

Delta is also adding a Champagne-paired sorbet, an expanded dessert cart and cocktails and mocktails. Passengers will have more flexibility to preselect meals, including lighter and gluten-free options, and can opt to skip breakfast service on long-haul flights. New Missoni amenity kits launch Nov. 3, alongside a Missoni mini pillow on transoceanic routes. Delta said more than 200 flight attendants and team members helped test the redesigned experience over 14 months.

The changes are debuting this fall on transoceanic Delta One flights departing Los Angeles International Airport, with expansion across Delta’s global network planned for early 2027.

United extends its status-match offer

What they're saying:

United launched its "Switch to Better Wi-Fi" campaign Oct. 1, inviting eligible Delta SkyMiles and American AAdvantage members to match their status with United. The airline said applications are 275% above pre-campaign levels and extended the offer through Oct. 22. Atlanta ranks among the top participating markets, after New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

The match gives eligible customers a chance to earn United Premier status by meeting flight and spending requirements. United is promoting Starlink, now available on nearly half its daily departures; Delta has selected Amazon Leo for future onboard Wi-Fi, with installations expected to begin in 2028.